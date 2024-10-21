DYSYNNI Men’s hockey team were out in full force in Tywyn against Aberystwyth on Sunday in their gloriously bright new kit - so much so a few players were loaned to the opposition!
It was fantastic turn out by Dysynni with 20 players present on the day.
It was a very exciting and close game between the two sides with full time score 3-2 to Aberystwyth. The hosts’ goalscorers were Gerallt Jones and Harri Price.
There were stand out performances outfield from brothers Gerallt and Dafs Jones as well as Alun Edwards, Sam Kelsey and Dylan Jones who scored a cracking goal albeit for the visiting team; Dafs Jones was the other goal-scorer for the opposition.
There were impressive saves made at both ends of the pitch and not just from Dysynni keeper Iwan Williams. Young Joel Henderson managed somehow to save an above-shoulder (safe) shot on target with his stick only a foot from the back line – it was a certain goal if not for Joel.
Special thanks to Andy and Neil for umpiring and Sue and Lynda for managing the subs.
These games are a great opportunity for the younger club members who are still in high school to get some fast-paced and highly competitive hockey action against sides like this.
The future is bright for these young lads coming through and hopefully many more to come.
Dysynni Ladies first team notched another win this week, this time away against a young upcoming side from Bangor City. The final score was 5-0 with goals from Tilly Paps (2), Sophia, Lucy and Jess Jones.
The girls remain at the top of the North Wales Women’s League with tough games versus Pwllheli and Caernarfon before the Christmas break
The club’s under 15s and under 17s girls travelled to Colwyn Bay for the first two of their training sessions with Eryri and county hockey, the new National Pathway sessions.
Sessions continue throughout the Autumn with the first of this season’s country matches arranged for Sunday, 27 October – which many of the club’s girls will be looking forward to competing in.
Indoor training on Wednesday andThursday nights at Bwy’n Iach Leisure Centre continue for the advanced and junior members respectively, as the club gears up for upcoming Indoor Nationals.
This recent entry into the Hoci Cymru timetable will be running over December and January across Wales.
Dysynni have been ramping up training hours in the hall, and look forward to entering strong teams into what will no doubt be fast and fiercely competitive games ahead.