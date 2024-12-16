FOR the first time in 10 years Dysynni Hockey club were able to enter a men's team into a Hoci Cymru competition.
Thanks largely to the efforts of Byw’n Iach Volunteer of the Year Award winner Sue Willaims, and the weekly enthusiasm of head coach Lynda Bennett at Wednesday night indoor training sessions, the club has rekindled the men's section, particularly with respect to the indoor game over the last 12 months.
As such, the club felt there was the commitment and momentum required to enter a team into the first round of the Men’s Indoor League in Merthyr Tydfil.
This was the second tier competition out of three for teams from across mostly South Wales, and being the first indoor competition for this team, the men from Dysynni were not sure what to expect.
Slow to get into their stride the lads drew their first match against Neath 1sts 3-3 but against Swansea 2nds afterwards, Dysynni started to show some fight and came away from that with a 1-0 win.
In the third game they played Gwent 1sts and Dysynni went behind before winning 2-1.
Cardiff and Met 2nds were their final opposition for the day.
Dysynni showed how they were capable of playing with a class performance, winning 4-2. As a result, they topped the group for the round and will play the same teams again on 4 January.
The top three teams from that will then go onto the National Indoor Finals on 18 January.
Stewart Langston former coach at Dysynni was in the stands on the day and having coached many if not nearly all of the team as young lads at Dsynni he said: “It was fantastic to see the young men that had grown up at Dysynni hockey club.
“They did themselves proud and the club proud.
“This could be the start of something very special to come from these men and we wish them all the very best for their next outing in January.”
The Ladies 2nds played their final match of the Development League in Pwllheli on Saturday. Despite coming away with a 3-0 loss, the girls had a great deal to be proud of with some great linking play and support for each other all over the pitch.
Defender Aneira Tudor-Jones worked tirelessly and never gave up and unsurprisingly won the Players’ Player award that day from her Dysynni team-mates.
Sian Williams was voted Players’ Player from the home team.