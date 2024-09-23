BALA Hockey club is to receive funding as part of an initiative to encourage young people and adults to take up the sport.
Hoci Cymru is supporting Sport Wales investment into facilities which includes a new artificial pitch at Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn.
Four projects have shared the funding during the last 12 months, with Hoci Cymru, as well as the FAW and WRU, helping to deliver the right types of artificial pitches in the right parts of Wales.
The additional investment comes after Hoci Cymru’s collaboration with Bala Hockey club, Rhondda Hockey Club, Sport Wales and local authorities on the respective projects.
Hoci Cymru Director of Development and Participation, Joe Gage, said: “We’re so happy to have supported this fresh investment and add to the work that has been ongoing for the past 10 years, the result of which is more opportunities for people across Welsh communities to participate in hockey.
“We are determined to ensure that hockey is a game for all, so it’s vital to offer these environments in which the game, its participants, and the community can thrive.
“We’d like to thank everyone who made this investment and the projects possible and look forward to seeing the positive results!
“The development of these facilities takes a lot of collaboration and planning but if other stakeholders have ambition and opportunities for enhancing other locations, we would be delighted to begin conversations.”