THE U12s and U14s from Dysynni fielded four teams between them in Pwllheli on Sunday.
With two of the four groups successfully topped and two hard-fought second place positions, the orange army returned to Tywyn with a well-deserved sense of achievement throughout the entire Junior section.
Outstanding performances from both U12 teams and goals finding the backboard from both Cai Davies and Euan Bird in Dysynni Bs and from Mirain Jones, Nancy Papyrnik and Macsen Dunn in Dysynni As team.
There were three debut outings for Dysynni U12s by Sara Williams, William Williams and Nancy Papyrnik and a special mention to Nancy and two other very young members of Dysynni, Eira Rix and Gruff Jones, who are really U10s playing up an age group – they certainly held their own.
Shuffles were implemented instead of short corners and Dysynni U12s relished in them – even though for many it was the first time to play the rule.
Oliver Schlangen played in goal not just for one but two of Dysynni U12 teams and had a hugely successful day saving no less than five shuffles – not at all easy to do.
At the other end of the pitch you can’t forget a decisive and precision goal by young Gruff Jones against Caernarfon at full-time – this young lad is certainly one to watch.
It wasn’t just the U12s who enjoyed their hockey in Pwllheli on Sunday.
Dysynni and Pwllheli battled hard against each other in both of the U14s groups with each winning one and each coming second.
Goals from Dysynni B came from Molly Hodges, Evie Hodges, Polly Richards and Annie Pughe; special mention to Annie Pughe in the middle with the usual stellar performance holding the strength in the centre of the pitch for Dysynni.
Amelia Wyre and the Dysynni forwards worked hard creating chances to keep moving the ball wide and find the breaks and steadiness in the back stemmed from the ever-reliable Aneira Tudor-Jones along with Mari Jones and Nel Pughe showing calm heads and thoughtful play.
Only the team that ended up topping the group managed to get multiple goals past this defence with GK Jessica Harris keeping a clean sheet for two of the four games and only allowing one past her in another. A solid al’round performance from these girls.
An impressive goal tally from Dysynni As included one from Bradley Melrose, a hat-trick in one game from Laurie Rix and five goals scored in one game by Owen Angood.
Gwion Humphreys in goal saw off much of the attacking play, helped by solid performances from Gwilym Tudor-Jones and Steffan Roberts and only letting in an incredible two goals (for 12 scored)!
Libby Catherwood is a relative newbie to the club and the sport in fact and provided excellent defensive support for the team and Cadi Fowles – prior to an unfortunate and very sore looking injury to her knee made some cracking attacking runs on the wing. Massive team effort and solid performance.
Dysynni began their indoor campaign on Sunday in Merthy Tydfil in the Wales Nationals Trophy Competition.
The ladies won four and a draw putting them top of their group against some fiercely competitive teams from Cardiff and Met, Rhondda, Bridgend and Swansea.
The Men’s team head to Merthyr on Sunday to begin their campaign.