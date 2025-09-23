The first race in the open saw the well named Fold Fearless cross the line in front, driven by Mathew Tromans, this is one of the local stable’s up and coming stars, bred owned and trained by the Perks family from Presteigne, in second place was the back marker Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) with Easy Connection (Millard, Stourbridge) in third.