His final stage time headed Grogan by over five seconds and Rahill by more than 12 seconds to leave Lloyd winning the class by just 2.4s from Grogan. Not only was it a performance good enough to win the Rally4 category, it left Lloyd and Williams a remarkable seventh overall behind six four-wheel-drive turbocharged Rally2 and R5 cars. It is believed to be the first time that a front-wheel-drive Rally4 car has beaten all other two-wheel-drive cars on a significant event in Ireland.