FFOSYFFIN cyclist Josh Tarling’s standout maiden season with Ineos Grenadiers continued on Thursday when he ticked off a major career milestone, his first WorldTour victory with a stage win at the Renewi Tour.
In doing so, former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron Josh, 19, equalled the record for youngest winner of a UCI WorldTour race, matching Remco Evenepoel’s benchmark.
Josh finished 14 seconds ahead of UAE Team Emirates’ Tim Wellens by in the stage two time trial of the five-day tour held in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Josh, who has finished no less than third place in every time trial he has started this year, said: “I’m so happy, I think we did super good in the team, I’ve been super supported with it and I’m super happy.
“I thought I started fast, and then I heard their splits and I started panicking so I just tried to get everything out that I could, and I think it worked well with the wind.
“I’ll always see how well I can go on GC, but we have other super talents in the team, so we have options - everyone can win this race, we have a super strong team so we’ll see what happens.”
Josh became the British national time trial champion back in June – the youngest man ever to win the title – and produced a stunning ride to take bronze in the men’s time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships earlier this month.