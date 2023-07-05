From Kung Fu Panda to Kung Fu Mama, mums are discovering a new and invigorating way to get fit and healthy. And stick to it.
Their unlikely secret? Embarking on a martial arts journey for the first time despite being well into their 30s, 40s, and even 50s.
With research suggesting that less than 50% of mums meet the recommended levels of physical activity, and 61% feel guilty for even taking the time to exercise, fitness is a struggle for most mums. Studies suggest this has a direct impact on not only their activity and health but that of their children too.
After working hard all day, often juggling work, chores and children, plans to fit in some exercise go astray. Hitting the gym for a gruelling workout can often turn into a night on the sofa with Netflix, a glass of wine, chocolates, and the hope of some well-deserved peace and “me-time”.
What if that “me-time” actually consisted of unleashing the full Amazonian power of a punch on a pad?
What if peace actually meant learning ancient Shaolin Kung Fu forms that require a meditative focus?
What if fitness was something you could fit in alongside your children by training and learning together?
Fortunately, the inclusive nature of West Wales Kung Fu, the Aberaeron and Newcastle Emlyn centres of the Shaolin Nam Pai Chuan System, makes the martial art accessible to all people from all walks of life in the area, including busy mums.
More mums, who used to just watch their children learning Kung Fu, are joining all the time as they see other mums having a go.
Being a Kung Fu Mama is all about physical and mental fitness, personal growth and kicking it with your sisters.
Laura, 46, from Newcastle Emlyn said: “I sat on the sidelines for about six months while my daughter trained. I wanted to join in but didn’t quite have the confidence. Now I’ve been training regularly for about a year and I absolutely love it.
“There is a lot in society that disempowers women. Kung Fu challenges this. I feel stronger, more powerful and more relaxed.
“Kung Fu works my mind and my body and I now have so much more energy. It is transformational and so much fun.”