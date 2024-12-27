ABERAERON Santillana Valentina, a 10-year-old Welsh part-bred mare, home-bred and home-produced by Johanna Shaw-Evans, brought an impressive seventh place finish back to West Wales from the London International Horse Show, in the BSHA Hack Championship, five days before Christmas.
London International Horse Show success for Aberaeron mare
By Dylan Halliday
Friday 27th December 2024 1:45 pm
Johanna Shaw-Evans on Aberaeron Santillana Valentina
