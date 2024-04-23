A LONGER route, reduced road mileage, and exceptional gravel stages, including one of 16 miles, hold promise for a challenging Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in the autumn.
Organisers North Wales Car Club say the route is set to be one of the toughest, yet most compact in recent years, with a ratio of two to one road miles versus stage miles. Discussion are at an advanced stage with Natural Resources Wales to secure stage mileage of 55 to 60 miles.
“The stages will be contained in a compact area and we are hoping to finalise discussion soon to use Elsi for a single run, plus stages in the Clocaenog complex, and at Alwen and Brenig,” said the event’s route consultant, Alyn Edwards.
As in previous years there will be a high profile start and finish on the promenade in the resort town of Llandudno.
Once again, the event is pleased to be a round of the Probite British Rally Championship, the Protyre BTRDA Rally Series, the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Championship, the TCS Paint Rally Challenge, the Mini Challenge, and the Association of North Western Car Clubs Championship. For the first time, it’s also a round of the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup which is played out over events in Ireland and the UK.