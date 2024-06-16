ROWERS from Madog Yacht Club Rowing, Porthmadog, travelled to Cork for ‘An Ras Mor’, Irelands own long distance rowing race on Saturday, 8 June.
Eight team members from MYC took two boats, ‘Madog’, a Celtic Long Boat and ‘Migli Y Mor’ a double seat scull, to take part in the event.
The event started in 2005 for traditional fixed-seat boats and now includes all rowing and paddling craft, from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and long boats to contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and stand up paddle boards.
The event is held in Cork Harbour, which is one of the largest natural harbours in the world.
An Ras Mor (The Big Race) includes four distances, the 28km ocean course, 22km city course, 13km Monkstown course and the 4km youth course.
The race attracts entries from far afield and MYC were not the only people representing Wales in the event.
All races finish in Cork’s city centre to the applause and encouragement from thousands of spectators.
The Big Race is a test of endurance and a personal challenge for each competitor.
Taking on the longest Ocean course this year was MYC member Kaz Spring, who decided to do the challenge to celebrate her 60th birthday year.
She joined five other MYC members, Sarah, Clare, Tina, Edw and Geoff to complete the course in their longboat ‘Madog’.
MYC Rowing were also represented by Mike James and Bob Chamberlain in their double scull, a narrow sliding seat, four oared craft.
Due to the amount of boats taking part, the start times are staggered and the course takes the rowers from Crosshaven, out of the mouth of the harbour at Roches Point, turns back towards Cobh, then Monkstown and then through Lough Mahon into Cork City.
The slower designed boats set off first with the faster craft setting off after and as such the race is on.
The conditions were bright and sunny but there was a stiff breeze which would have to be negotiated at some point.
After two hours, 45 minutes and 46 seconds of sculling, Bob and Mike crossed the finish line in ‘Migli y Môr’ (The Greyhound of the Sea) coming first in their class. They were followed by ‘Madog’ whose six person crew had shared the rowing and coxing throughout and came home in three hours, 29 minutes and 46 seconds.
After the event when boats were safely stored everyone retired to the local hotels and bars to for ‘tea’ and medals.
MYC rowers thanked their sponsors and those stout trojans that organise them and get their boats towed to these events, without whom they would be up a creek without a paddle!
MYC Rowing, Porthmadog’s next adventure is the Puffin Island Race from Beaumaris on 29 June and any interested parties are encouraged to attend to see if rowing is something they would like to take up.
Anyone interested in rowing with MYC, whether for pleasure, exercise or sport are invited to contact them via MYC Rowing at [email protected] or madog-rowing.co.uk