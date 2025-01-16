THE Get Jerky Rally North Wales, originally set for 29 March, has been cancelled due to access restrictions in the Welsh forests.
Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club, the event organisers, received confirmation from Motorsport UK and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) that significant damage caused by Storm Darragh in December has left many rally stages inaccessible.
Given the packed stage rally calendar and ongoing uncertainty about securing alternative locations later in the year, organisers have cancelled the 2025 event.
Club chairman Guy Weaver said: “We were very much looking forward to a bumper year of Rally North Wales with some classic stages and the inclusion of many top-line championships which was set to elevate the event once again.
“Our thanks go to all involved for their efforts in creating the 2025 event, and to our loyal sponsors Get Jerky for their unrivalled support.
“Thanks also must go to all the championships who have promised to return for 2026, we are very sorry that this situation has arisen and wish Natural Resources Wales all the best in terms of sorting out the devastation in the forests.”
“Clearly we are disappointed to receive the news that Get Jerky Rally North Wales has been cancelled after so much work and planning by the organisers” said Arwyn Watkins OBE, managing director of rally sponsor Get Jerky.
“However, we also acknowledge that the safety of crews and spectators must be maintained, and we look forward to seeing regular updates from Natural Resources Wales, Motorsport UK and Rally 4 Wales so that we can utilise the plans for 2026 and bring the rally back to Welshpool.”
The one-day forest event was set to welcome the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, Protyre BTRDA Rally Series, West Wales HRCR Stage Masters Challenge, Mini Cup and Cat 1 Challenge, Mini Rally Challenge, TCS Plant Rally Challenge, Celtic Micra Challenge and ANWCC Forest Stages Rally Championship.