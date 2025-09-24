ABERYSTWYTH and District Motorcycle Club must have picked the worst day of the year to run their Hare & Hounds Enduro on a new course at Ffair Rhos last Saturday, writes E A Bates.
With heavy rain from the off, the course proved hard work for the riders and officials alike to keep the event going, neither were deterred though by the horrendous conditions and soldiered on to the end.
Of the brave souls determined to finish were Lewis Rowles who won the Experts class with Dion Lewis runner up and Thomas Parry third.
Meanwhile Harry Clarke took first in the Clubman class, from Alwyn Morgan and Martin Williams third.
In the Veteran class, Gethin Edwards topped the class with Elfed James second followed by Andrew Morgan.
Matthew Morgan the top sportsman with Deiniol Davies second and Lyn Morgan third, while Harry Best fresh from riding the International Six Days Enduro in Italy in the Dyfed Dirt Bike team topped the Under 19 class, beating James Dearsley and Daniel Rees-Evans to top the podium.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.