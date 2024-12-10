TEENAGE enduro motorcycle rider Mari Harris has been crowned Welsh Open Youth Hare’n’ Hounds 2024 beginner big wheel 85cc champion, after a brilliant season on her new CF Racing bike.
She has won the series five points ahead of her twin sister Erin, who also had a brilliant first season on her big wheel 85cc bike.
Mari in action on her CF Racing bike (Photo: Gary Jones) ( )
Both are members of the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club.
The siblings from Blaenau Ffestiniog have finished a four round championship, travelling all over Wales to compete in the series.
Both of them finished second and third in the girls overall category, behind Ceri Jones from Dinas Mawddwy.