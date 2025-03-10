A LEADING motor rally is planning to celebrate its 70th anniversary in style with a challenging route encompassing classic forestry stages some of which have previously been used on Wales Rally GB.
One of the longest established motorsport events in the UK, the Cambrian Rally organised by North Wales Car Club, will host a round of the British Rally Championship, the British Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship, the Welsh Rally Championship, the Welsh Historic Championship, the Mini Challenge, the ANWCC Championship, the TCS Plant Rally Challenge, and Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup (IRE and UK).
The high profile start and finish will again take place on Llandudno promenade, and Ruthin will host the main service area.
Designated spectator zones will give fans a chance to get up close to the action on the competitive stages.
Over the years, the Cambrian Rally has built a huge following, attracting top competitors from across the UK and abroad.
This year, for the second year running, there will be coverage of the British Rally Championship on ITV 4, and there will be live TV coverage going out on online platforms.
The organising committee is grateful to Conwy County Borough Council for its sponsorship in previous years. However, due to financial constraints, Visit Conwy is unable to support the event in 2025 and as a result, the rally is now offering sponsorship opportunities.
Neil Coulson, chairman of the Cambrian Rally, explained: "We are extremely grateful to Conwy County Council for their past support and understand the financial pressures they are facing. However, this now presents an exciting opportunity for new sponsors to get involved in one of the highest-profile motorsport events in Wales.
"The Cambrian Rally attracts worldwide media attention, making it a fantastic platform for businesses. There are numerous sponsorship opportunities available at affordable levels, offering excellent exposure."