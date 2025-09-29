AFTER a year’s sabbatical, Saturday 20th September saw the Llandrindod Wells & District Motorcycle Club hold their long lap trial in the Hundred House and Aberedw areas of Radnorshire held in aid of charity, writes E A Bates.
The event which attracted an entry of over 160 riders, started from Fforest Fields, Hundred House, and more than proved the popularity of this format of trials on what turned out to be one of the wettest days of the year.
Most riders stuck to the task and enjoyed the ride out in the countryside, knowing that the proceeds were going to support the Bracken Trust Charity in Llandrindod.
With riders from as far afield as Scarborough, Colchester and two from Jersey it was Newtown’s Gary Jenkins who came out on top in the Expert class, a clear 27 marks ahead of Brett Harbud and George Clark third.
Meanwhile, Dulais Valley club member, Jason Galvin won the intermediate class from Stourbridge club visitor Jack Harris who pipped Oswestry’s Tom Smith by 3 marks.
In the clubman class, Shrewsbury club member Tom Hanks pipped Nene Valley’s Ryan Ewers by 1 mark ahead of Ipswich’s Andrew Barrell.
In the youth classes, Berkhamsted visitor, Max Golla took the honours in the youth expert class ahead of Llangollen club pairing Zain Pughe-Hutchinson and George Jones.
The youth intermediate class couldn’t have had a closer finish, with Edwyn James from the Wye Valley club winning the tiebreaker of most cleans by 1 (46 marks and 15 cleans) from Yorkshire visitor Harrison Lightfoot (46 marks and 14 cleans).
Tomos Reese of Llangollen Club topped the youth clubman class.
In the sportsman classes, Neath’s Michael Bevan beat Dulais Valley’s Darren Morgan in the masters category, meanwhile on the easy route Christopher Singleton of the Vale of Towy club pipped Wycombe’s Simon Dowling by 1 mark.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.