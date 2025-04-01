NEWCASTLE Emlyn driver James Williams will join Team MRF Tyres for the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship in Spain later this week (3-6 April) as he expands his 2025 rallying calendar into Europe.
Rally Sierra Morena - Córdoba Patrimonio de la Humanidad is the next challenge for the Welshman, with the three-day asphalt, sealed surface event around Córdoba in southern Spain presenting an exciting opportunity to showcase his rallying prowess on the international stage.
Williams has been rostered into the MRF Tyres Rally Team - with the Indian firm eyeing a title assault on the hotly contested Tyre Manufacturer Championship in 2025.
The current ERC schedule for James and former European Champion co-driver Ross Whittock currently consists of the Spanish round as well as his home event in Wales - Rali Ceredigion in September, but more rounds could be triggered following the results in Spain.
Williams will be at the wheel of the Orange Amps backed Hyundai i20 Rally2 - the same car he clinched his first ERC fastest stage time on Rali Ceredigion in 2024.
The west Wales born driver is also contesting the Probite British Rally Championship - where he currently sits third after chalking up the first BRC podium for the MRF brand on the opening round.
Following his Spanish escapade, Williams will then hot-foot it back to the UK - turning the car into gravel spec for the second round in his domestic campaign the following weekend - a busy period for the Orange and MRF driver.
“I am over the moon to be heading to Spain this week,” said an enthusiastic Williams.
“The European championship is the most competitive rallying series right now, and to get the call up and to get a shot against some of the best - I am incredibly grateful to MRF Tyres and all my partners for this chance.
“I don’t feel any pressure - which is nice, so my plan is to learn and get my head down and do my own thing and do the best I can for MRF. I have big hopes for Ceredigion - my backyard in September, but for now - I have to set the expectation at a reasonable level and see if I can get amongst the establishment on a new event for me in Spain.
“It’s a busy period combining the ERC with the BRC - but to have this seat time is what a driver can only dream of, so I am hoping for two strong events in the car to put a title campaign together domestically and hopefully make people sit up with some of my European adventures.
”The FIA European Rally Championship season gets underway on the asphalt of Rally Sierra Morena. The rally will cover three days, 13 stages and over 200km of action. Follow James’ progress on his social media as well as the MRF Tyres, and the FIA European Rally Championship social media outlets and Rally.TV.
James would like to thank his team of loyal partners: MRF Tyres, Orange, Hyundai Motorsport, Kissdental, Barri Davies Electrical, Rallycover, Omolagato Watches, Morrisons Daily, P1 Racewear, Nicky Grist Motorsports, Lucky Vacation Homes, Elite Clinical Excellence, Davies and Davies Furniture, Sinclair Group, WGD Plant Hire and West Coast Finance.