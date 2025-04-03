HENRI Cynwyl, a first-year student at Pembrokeshire College, was on form once again over the weekend winning the third round of the F1000 British Junior Championship at the Kath Curzon Memorial Rally in Pembrey.
Henri, 16, from Newcastle Emlyn is currently first on the championship leader board competing against other junior rally drivers from across the UK.
Henri led all day and won with a 12 second gap to Scotland’s William Patterson and Thomas Babb, also from Scotland in third.
“I’m just really chuffed with the result and a huge thank you to my sponsors, family and friends. The support has been terrific,” said Henri who will head to Wigan for the fourth round of the championship this May.
The six-stage rally, organised by the Port Talbot Motor Club, caused a lot of issues for the 19 strong Junior team who battled it out throughout the day, but Henri had his sights on the podium and the winning title with Izzy Holman, his navigator from Buckinghamshire.
Henri added: “I just kept it flat all day. It was a great stage event, and I’d like to the thank the organisers for doing a great job.
“Mark Williams and his team from Castle Motors in the town made sure the car was fully prepped and ready to go and Daf Lloyd, my service crew looked after the car for me all day.
“It was also terrific to see one of my sponsors, Bob Morris from Granant Concrete at the rally, who was also out competing but sadly had mechanical issues.”