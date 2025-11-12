THE Probite British Rally Championship has today revealed its 2026 calendar, promising another year of world-class rally action on some of the finest stages in the country.
Building on the success and growing popularity of recent seasons, the 2026 BRC schedule retains all the hallmarks of a classic British championship year; legendary gravel forests bolstered by extended mileage and challenging closed-road asphalt rounds across the UK.
With a later start to the season, the series offers competitors more time to finalise their plans and prepare for the year ahead.
While an April opening is not new to the championship, it marks the first time since 2023 that the season will begin on gravel, reinforcing Britain’s reputation for hosting some of the best forest stages in the world.
The six-round campaign continues to deliver a balanced yet dynamic mix of surfaces, formats and regions, providing an authentic test of mettle for the country’s best rally crews.
Returning to open the season after its forced cancellation in 2025 due to Storm Darragh, the Severn Valley Stages makes a triumphant comeback in April as the curtain-raiser for 2026.
Using legendary roads from the Wales Rally GB archives, the Builth Wells-based gravel spectacular will pack significant mileage into a single-day format, offering the perfect start to the new season.
Next up, the Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally forms the opening asphalt encounter of the year.
A long-standing cornerstone of the BRC, the 2026 edition will feature a revised format while retaining the event’s renowned challenge, over 100 miles of closed-road stages across Friday night and Saturday, testing crews across the stunning Berwickshire countryside.
After stepping into the calendar at short notice in 2025, the Kielder Carlisle Stages quickly became a firm favourite among competitors.
Centred on the famous Kielder Forest complex, its fast, flowing and unforgiving gravel stages are among the most demanding in the world.
For 2026, the event moves to a two-day format, taking crews into the forest at dusk on Friday night in early June, slotting in before the mid-season break and offering another endurance-style test for Britain’s best.
Following the summer pause, the Voly Grampian Forest Rally returns to north-east Scotland in August. Based near Banchory, the event’s high-speed, technical stages through the Kincardineshire forests have earned widespread acclaim from drivers and fans alike.
Retaining its two-day format, it remains one of the standout gravel challenges on the calendar and, with heightened anticipation about the arrival of world-level rallying to the region, could well see many foreign crews make the trip.
September brings the return of the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion, the celebrated closed-road rally that showcases BRC talent on a truly international stage.
The Aberystwyth-based event has fast become a highlight of the season, combining the unique atmosphere of an FIA European Rally Championship round with breathtaking Welsh mountain asphalt.
Finally, the championship draws to a close with the Lewis and Hunter Cambrian Rally, where the title fight could once again go right down to the wire.
The iconic North Wales forests of Clocaenog and Brenig provide a fitting stage for the season finale, echoing the heritage of Wales Rally GB and ensuring a thrilling end to the year.
The championship structure will continue to feature the leading Rally2 and Rally3 contenders battling for overall honours, with dedicated categories for Junior BRC (Rally4/Rally5) and National Rally Title competitors ensuring a strong and diverse entry across all levels.
BRC Championship Manager, Reece Tarren, said: “We are delighted to unveil the 2026 British Rally Championship calendar, which I believe offers a fantastic mix of events that truly reflect the strength and heritage of UK rallying.
“Starting later in the year is something I’ve toyed with for a while, as it gives competitors and teams more time to put their plans together and kicking things off on gravel just feels right for the BRC.
“We understand there’s a slight gravel bias next year, but we’re lucky to have some of the best forests in the world here in Britain, so why not play to our strengths?
“Each of the gravel events will feature over 50 competitive miles, some considerably more, taking us back towards the days of real endurance in the woods.
“Of course, sprint-style events still have an important place in the championship, and when you combine that with classics like the Jim Clark Rally and the opportunity to showcase BRC talent on the European stage at Rali Ceredigion, I think we have the perfect balance.
“It’s another strong and exciting calendar, and I’m really looking forward to working with our competitors over the winter to ensure they’re ready to hit the ground running next April.”
2026 Provisional Motorsport UK British Rally Championship calendar
Round 1 – Severn Valley Stages – Builth Wells – 11 April 2026
Round 2 – Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally – Duns – 22/23 May 2026
Round 3 – Kielder Carlisle Stages – Carlisle – 5/6 June 2026
Round 4 – Voly Grampian Forest Rally – Banchory – 7/8 August 2026
Round 5 – JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion – Aberystwyth – 4-6 September 2026
Round 6 – Lewis & Hunter Cambrian Rally – Llandudno – 24 October 2026
