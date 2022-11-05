Penrhiwpal Shooting Club awarded ‘Be Active Wales’ funding

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Thursday 10th November 2022 2:30 pm
[email protected]
Share
Penrhiwpal Shooting club grant
Penrhiwpal Shooting Club has received a grant of £3,498 (Dee Coleman )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A shooting club has received a share of funding aimed at supporting grassroots sports clubs in Wales.

Penrhiwpal Shooting Club was awarded £3,498 by Sport Wales’ Be Active Wales Fund to help them further safety training, purchase new equipment for use by people new to the sport and an innovative interactive target system.

Thanks to the Welsh Government and money from The National Lottery, the Be Active Wales Fund enables clubs to apply for grants to get more people participating, or to help keep people taking part at clubs and activities into the future.

John Morgan of the shooting club said: “This funding will make a big difference for our club.

“We hope to use it to ensure our club will continue to grow and be more innovative in our approach to the sport of target shooting, which we hope we will attract more people to experience the benefits of the sport our existing members already enjoy.”

To find out more about the Be Active Wales Fund please visit www.sport.wales/beactivewalesfund

The club has about 100 members and our website can be found athttp://www.penrhiwpalshooting.co.uk/

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Llandysul
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0