Penrhiwpal Shooting Club awarded ‘Be Active Wales’ funding
A shooting club has received a share of funding aimed at supporting grassroots sports clubs in Wales.
Penrhiwpal Shooting Club was awarded £3,498 by Sport Wales’ Be Active Wales Fund to help them further safety training, purchase new equipment for use by people new to the sport and an innovative interactive target system.
Thanks to the Welsh Government and money from The National Lottery, the Be Active Wales Fund enables clubs to apply for grants to get more people participating, or to help keep people taking part at clubs and activities into the future.
John Morgan of the shooting club said: “This funding will make a big difference for our club.
“We hope to use it to ensure our club will continue to grow and be more innovative in our approach to the sport of target shooting, which we hope we will attract more people to experience the benefits of the sport our existing members already enjoy.”
