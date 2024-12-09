THE KO Cup quarter finals in the Dolgellau & District Pool League were played on Sunday.
Cross Keys are through to the semis having played both legs against Royal B at the Cross.
The Keys won the first leg by six frames to four, only to see Royal B take the second leg, also 6-4.
In the first match the Cross were 6-1 ahead at one stage, with two wins each for Dei Fazakerley and Ben Reddicliffe.
Royal B led 10-7 on aggregate with three games to go, two victories apiece for Alan Sherlock and Freya Lees.
The Cross then won the remaining three frames to make it 10 -10, which required a doubles play-off, that went the way of the Cross, Fazakerley and Roy Evans defeating Sherlock and Alex Temple.
At Min y Môr there was a comfortable 9-1 victory for Torrent Hustlers, Dion Jones, Brian Roberts and Elfyn Dafydd all winning two frames.
The only success for Min y Môr came courtesy of an eight-ball clearance by their captain Colin Willett in this 1st leg match.
Fairbourne Golf had a 7-3 win at home to Sandbanks, who had to concede three frames.
Noel Coward won twice for the Golf, as did Adam Taylor for the visitors.
Royal A had to concede their first leg match at home to Golf Club 2.0 due to several players being unavailable.
Fixtures, 15 December: KO Cup, quarter finals, 2nd leg - Torrent Hustlers (9) v Min y Môr (1); Sandbanks (3) v Fairbourne Golf (7); Golf Club 2.0 (10) v Royal A (0). League - Royal B v Cross Keys.