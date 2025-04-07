THE Fairbourne team Golf Club 2.0 defeated Torrent Hustlers 6-5 on Sunday at The Royal in Barmouth, when the final of the K O Shield was played in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
Having already won the league and league cup, the Hustlers were going for the treble in the team events, but were thwarted in their quest by the Golf team who reached the winning post by a victory in a doubles play-off frame after the match was tied at 5-5.
Torrent Hustlers were 5-3 ahead following the singles matches with two wins for their captain Dion Jones and one apiece for Tom Jones, Elfyn Dafydd and Sean Jones.
Steve Parry, Sion Wilkes and Keith Maiden won a frame each for Golf Club 2.0, who proceeded to win both doubles frames to force the play-off.
Sion snd Steve had victory in the first doubles before Keith partnered skipper Kieran Roberts to make it 5-5.
Kieran and Steve went on to win the deciding frame, 6-5 to the Golf team who became the Shield Winners for the 2024-25 season.
The season's individual averages have now been completed, Royal A captain Bobby Griffith takes the top spot, second is Brian Roberts and third Dion Jones, both Torrent Hustlers.
The Singles competition will take place at Cross Keys and Royal on Sunday with 38 players involved, starting at 3pm.