ON Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League the KO Shield semi-final lineup was decided as Min y Môr and Golf Club 2.0 joined Royal A and Torrent Hustlers in the next stage, to be played in February.
In one quarter final the two Fairbourne teams played each other over two legs on the same day, Golf Club 2.0 coming out on top by 15-5 on aggregate, against Fairbourne Golf.
It was 7-3 in favour of Golf 2.0 after the 1st leg, Keith Maiden winning twice for the victors.
Keith was also successful in his two legs in the second leg, Steve Parry also winning twice as Fairbourne Golf went down by 2-8 in the end.
Min y Môr were 6-4 up after last week's 1st leg at home to Sandbanks and advanced to the semis with a 7-3 success in the second leg for an impressive 13-7 aggregate triumph
Harry Garbett won two frames for Sandbanks, but to no avail as Min y Môr went through.
Attention is turned to the League Cup over the next two Sundays before the Christmas break.
Fixtures, 8 Decembe: KO Cup, quarter finals, first leg Cross Keys v Royal B Min y Môr v Torrent Hustlers Royal A v Golf Club 2.0 Fairbourne Golf v Sandbanks