THIRD placed Royal A moved up to second in the Dolgellau & District Pool League after beating the previous occupants of that position, Golf Club 2.0, by 7 frames to 5 on Sunday.
However the gap to the leaders has increased, Torrent Hustlers defeating Cross Keys 9-3.
In the Dolgellau & District Pool League Hustlers now have 100 points, Royal A 80 and Golf Club 2.0 79 points.
At Golf Club 2.0, the home side led 3-1 before Royal A drew level after eight frames.
The next three games went the way of Royal A to take them over the winning line.
The visitors’ Andy Hills was the best player of the day, winning all of his three frames.
The Hustlers’ win was more straightforward as the below par Cross Keys underperformed on the day.
Ahead 6-2 after the second phase the Torrent strolled to a 9-3 success.
Min y Môr had a good 8-4 win away at Fairbourne Golf, visiting captain Colin Willett winning his three games, including the penultimate frame to advance his side to the winner's enclosure.
Gary Richardson also won thrice for Min y Môr, Sam Kelsey chalking up two wins for the Fairbourne team.
Royal B and Sandbanks fought out a 6-6 draw at the Royal.
Royal B skipper Alex Temple was victorious in the final frame of the day to get a draw for his side after Sandbanks led 6-5.
The Sandbanks' Mark Wisbey won his three games out of the six on the day.
League Table, results, averages etc can all be viewed at - dolgellau.leaguerepublic.com
Fixtures for 19 January: Royal A v Min y Môr; Fairbourne Golf v Torrent Hustlers; Cross Keys v Royal B; Sandbanks v Golf Club 2.0