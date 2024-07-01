ROWERS gathered on the shores of the historic town of Beaumaris to take part in the annual Puffin Island Race on Saturday.
Nineteen Celtic Longboats and four sculls entered the event, with clubs from afar as Shrewsbury (Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club) and Portsmouth (Langstone Cutters).
The iconic 10-mile route, takes the rowers along the Menai Strait, famous for its unique tidal waters and open to the Irish Sea, around Ynys Seiriol (Puffin Island) an uninhabited island famous for its wildlife, just off the coast at Penmon Point.
The race started 15 minutes before low water, with all 23 boats lined up in the strait. The tidal flow was strong towards Puffin Island and with a tail wind the boats found it hard to hold the start line.
Maxine Jenkins, cox of MYC Rowing ladies boat ‘Fleetwing’, said: “It was a low cloud, misty Menai Strait with a light drizzle. I could hardly see Puffin Island in the poor visibility as we lined up with the other boats. When the hooter announced the start we shot off within the first three boats, which gave us an advantage as the race progressed.”
As the race headed off, the fleet stayed together as they navigated the waters to the island.
The first boat to Puffin Island was a quad scull called ‘Cwch y Cedyrn’ coxed by Peter King from Caernarfon. In crew was MYC Rowing chairman Mike James, Bob Chamberlain (MYC) Harry Ritchie and Andrew Parsonage both from Rex Boat Club in Chester.
The first Celtic to reach the island was Aberdyfi senior men’s team in ‘Afon’. At this point in the race, there was only 10 minutes between the first and last boat, with 30 minutes being seen as an excellent time.
As the boats came around Puffin Island the quad scull remained first and Aberdyfi first Celtic Long Boat.
Madog Yacht Club Rowers, entered two Celtic Long Boats, ‘Fleetwing’, a senior ladies team, with Maxine Jenkins (cox), Clare Oates (stroke) Wendy Grainge, Ruth Taylor and Lynda Roberts in the crew, and ‘Madog’, a senior vets team, with Kevin Sheen (cox), Jerry Gilbertson (stroke), Ian Williamson, Richard Gloster and Pippa Owen as crew.
As a cluster of Celtics rowed around the top of Puffin Island, ‘Madog’ was in a battle with SARCs two boats ‘Ginger’ and ‘Revi’, but ‘Madog’ pulled hard to keep the lead, and battled against ‘Ginger’ to the end.
Once safely through the lively waters of Puffin Sound the boats headed back towards the finish line at Beaumaris.
First boat home was the quad scull ‘Cwych Y Cedyrn’ with MYC Porthmadog and their sister club Rex in crew, in a time of 1 hour 29 minutes.
The 1st Celtic Long Boat was Aberdyfi’s ‘Afon,’ in a time of 1 hour 31 minutes. In the Aberdyfi crew were John Tildesley (cox), Jake Metcalfe (stroke), James Raymond, Kev Evans and Ian Andrews. The crew had successfully rowed the Cardigan Bay Challenge just eight days before.
MYC Rowers in ‘Madog’ completed the course in 1 hour 49 minutes and 19 seconds and came 1st in their class.
MYC ladies team in ‘Fleetwing’ were just ahead of them and came in 9th place amongst the Celtics.
The ladies were absolutely buzzing with enthusiasm after the race and gathered together for a group hug.
Lynda Roberts said: “Diolch to Captain Jerry, the cox’s Max and Kev, the safety boat crew ‘White Knight’ and the fabulous rowers and Sant Seiriol for guiding us round his beautiful island. It was such a brilliant day”.
MYC Rowers, Porthmadog supplied one of the safety boats and crew for the race.
The event organised by Beaumaris Rowing Club was a huge success.
2024 has been a great year for Welsh Sea Rowing, with Aberdyfi being the most successful club so far in both league and challenge races.
Jake Metcalfe and James Raymond of Aberdyfi took up rowing 12 months ago and said, more young people should be encouraged to join rowing clubs.
Jake said: “I think sometimes, young people think rowing is out of their reach. We joined because we have family who row, but I would encourage anyone who is interested to contact their local club.”
2024 has also seen an increase in rowing coastal sculls, which is an interesting departure from fixed seat rowing, where the seat slides fore and aft with the rower, allowing extra force being generated by using the legs more.
MYC’s Bob Chamberlain, who also rowed the Cardigan Bay Challenge described the scull as “a dream to row”.
If anyone is interested in trying rowing for themselves MYC Rowing, Porthmadog are holding an open day on Sunday, 25 August. They are based at the Madoc Yacht Club, on the harbour at Porthmadog.