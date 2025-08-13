THE ladies’ crew from Sion Cwilt Rowing Club, based in New Quay, powered to victory in the Women’s Event at the Mermaid Race in Cardigan on Saturday, 2 August.
Facing crews from Barry, Llangwm and Llangrannog, Sion Cwilt left their rivals trailing by a clear margin.
The challenging 10-mile course began at the old bridge in Cardigan, headed downriver and out around Cardigan Island before returning to the bridge.
Crews battled tough conditions, including an incoming tide and rough waters around the island.
Sion Cwilt Rowing Club also teamed up with Barry RC to field a men’s crew, who delivered a strong performance to claim a respectable third place.
The event was hosted by Cardigan Rowing Club and drew rowers and supporters from across Wales making for an exciting day of racing on the water.
