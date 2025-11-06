THIS December marks the anniversary of two historic occasions in the company of the mighty New Zealand All Blacks. On Thursday December 12th 1935, the midweek side of the 3rd official All Blacks tourists to the British Isles arrived an hour late at Aberdare for a match against Glamorgan’s Mid Districts. In front of a 6000 crowd at the town’s Ynys Stadium, the visitors wasted little time in running up an 11–0 halftime lead and a 31–10 final score, whilst thrilling the crowd with flowing rugby.
Of more interest is the captivating story of how the community pulled together to secure and honour this prestigious fixture. Following author Roger G.K. Penn’s extensive research in both Wales and New Zealand, we learn that the organising committee and helpers tore into a multitude of tasks, with the local colliery improving the ground’s playing surface, embankments and grandstand; Aberaman Rugby Club providing rugby posts and extra seating, while others turned to their paint brushes and bunting to decorate the town and promote the game.
In many respects, the All Blacks were greeted as Royalty – with councillors and shop proprietors at their imaginative best raising the appearance of the town. As flags flew and the Boot Hotel looked resplendent for the after-match reception, the speeches that followed were pleasantly light-hearted and amusing. Then, in the days following the match, All Blacks manager Mr Vincent Meredith returned to address the boys of Aberdare County School where he was given a three-minute standing ovation.
As for the first ever clash between Wales and the All Blacks thirty years earlier on Saturday December 16th 1905, at Cardiff Arms Park – then deemed the first unofficial World Cup Final – generous coverage is dedicated to the pre-match preparations and the post-match celebrations of Wales’s 3–0 victory. Detailing how British rugby closed ranks on the undefeated All Blacks in their previous 27 tour matches, with spectators spilling into the Cardiff streets from Scotland, England and Ireland to cheer on the Welsh, the excitement and euphoria of the Welsh victory is fully described.
Wales and the All Blacks – an Off-field History, written by Roger G.K. Penn and published by Y Lolfa, Talybont, is an absorbing read about the pride, passion and sporting rivalry of two rugby-roused countries – and is available in bookshops and online at £14.99.
