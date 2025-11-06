As for the first ever clash between Wales and the All Blacks thirty years earlier on Saturday December 16th 1905, at Cardiff Arms Park – then deemed the first unofficial World Cup Final – generous coverage is dedicated to the pre-match preparations and the post-match celebrations of Wales’s 3–0 victory. Detailing how British rugby closed ranks on the undefeated All Blacks in their previous 27 tour matches, with spectators spilling into the Cardiff streets from Scotland, England and Ireland to cheer on the Welsh, the excitement and euphoria of the Welsh victory is fully described.