Aberaeron 17 Haverfordwest 10
Admiral National League 3 West
WITH this success Aberaeron completed the treble against a strong outfit from Merlins Bridge.
Two earlier away successes in league and cup were hard fought encounters, and this one followed on in the same vein.
This was typified in the first half with many interruptions in play resulting in the scoreboard pointless at the break.
Despite having majority field advantage, the hosts could not break down a dour defence with both sides also guilty of mishandling and the period littered with mistakes.
The visitors came out stronger in the second half forcing Aberaeron back into home territory and relying on excellent scrambled defence to foil any clear openings.
Their renewed efforts were however rewarded with a close range penalty but the advantage was shortlived as they were pinned back and a concerted drive allowed scrum half Dafydd Llewelyn to scythe through to touch down.
A touchline conversion by Rhodri Jenkins added the extras and the centre soon added a penalty to increase the gap.
There were flashes of opportunism with wing Steffan Jones threatening and strong carries by the back row where flanker Bruce Gaskell was prominent but which failed to result in points.
The heavier Haverforwest pack were always on the front foot, and Aberaeron were indebted to Will James at No8 for ensuring possession was retained at the base of the scrum.
It was a flash of inspiration that paved the way for a second home try with captain Morgan Llewelyn to the fore.
A break from distance was foiled deep in the visitors half and once again brother Dafydd was on hand to benefit with a typical effort.
Jenkins conversion put Aberaeron in the comfort zone, but they were forced to desperate defence in the closing minutes , only to concede a penalty try at the final whistle to give the visitors a losing bonus point.
This was always going to be a close affair and Aberaeron will gain much confidence with a trip to Pontyberem next up.
On Friday night the Gwylanod battled hard against a strong Aberystwyth outfit and following a tough battle came up just short.
Well lead by captain Sion Evans and the experienced Tudur Jenkins they were rewarded with tries a converted try by Mathew Harries and a second by Osian Davies, only to succumb to a 19-12 loss at the final whistle.
Admiral National League 3 West results, Saturday, 18 January: Aberaeron17 Haverfordwest 10; Amman United 3 Tumble 26; Cefneithin 29 Pontyberem 10
Admiral National League 3 West fixtures, Saturday, 25 January: Amman United v Cefneithin; Cardigan v Llangadog; Haverfordwest v Llandeilo; Pontyberem v Aberaeron; Tumble v Tycroes