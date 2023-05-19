The final curtain came down on Aberaeron’s long season with a comfortable success over the visitors from St Davids on Thursday evening.
Aberaeron 60 St Davids 0, Admiral National League 3 West A
With so many teams forfeiting matches in the last few weeks, it was credit to the Saints who made the long midweek trek to complete the fixture and to battle to the last whistle.
In the end, Aberaeron had too much ammunition with arguably one of their best displays of the campaign to register a 10-try victory.
They did however had to wait until the 15th minute for hooker Sion Evans to cross the whitewash and from there the floodgates opened with the scoreboard ticking along at regular intervals. A searing break from Morgan Llewelyn gave scrum half Rhodri Jenkins the path to the line, followed closely by a close range effort by flanker Osian Davies.
Returning wing Owen Lloyd showed a clean pair of heels to would-be defenders to put his name on the board as did captain Llewelyn for a 33-point advantage at the break.
The second period was played in similar vein with the backline displaying a swiftness to open up several opportunities.
Flanker Davies was the first to benefit with another close range effort and second row Steffan Dale crowned a fine display to force himself over the line.
Another opening soon came and outside half Jac Cromption found a clear path to the line, soon followed by Dyfrig Dafis to register his eighth of the season.
Another best try contender came in the final minutes as the football travelled through several pairs of hands for Iwan Lloyd to complete the scoring.
Five successful conversions by Rhodri Jenkins added the cream with the outside half enjoying an excellent campaign with the boot as well as crossing the line on eight occasions.
A well deserved break now beckons before preseason starts in July.