Aberaeron 47 Tonna 17
WRU Division Three Cup
A STRONG second half ensured Aberaeron progress to the next round of this year's WRU division 3 Cup competition, writes Parry Evans.
Tonna, the visitors from Division 3 West Central arrived at Parc Drefach full of ambition and were quickest off the mark, subjecting the hosts to continued pressure in the opening minutes, and they were rewarded with an early converted try.
It took a while for Aberaeron to gain any field position, the only break coming from Morgan Llewelyn, with the final pass going astray.
Despite being on the back foot in the early stages they gradually gained momentum mainly through great defensive rugby from the front eight with tenacious flanker Gethin Dafis having a major impact in the forward battle and well worthy of his man of the match performance.
Increase in possession meant they were able to release their impressive back line and once again it was the vision and pace of wing Dafydd Llewelyn that was evident with two quick fire tries to put his side ahead.
Despite the turnaround, a lapse in concentration allowed the visitors to regain the lead with a converted try and a 14-10 advantage at the break.
Despite their obsession with the forward battle, Tonna were unable to break the home defence, and Aberaeron were able to capitalise , initially through a penalty by Rhodri Jenkins, quickly followed by a Steffan Rees effort after the outside half created an opening for himself.
A minor setback saw Tonna reduce the deficit with a penalty, but from there on it became one way traffic with tries coming at regular intervals with wing Llewelyn completing his hat trick and his eighth of the season.
A Jenkins penalty from long distance kept the scoreboard ticking over and his break gave an opening for Morgan Llewelyn to cross over.
The floodgates opened in the final minutes with wing Ifan Davies adding his first of the season with captain Llewelyn on hand to complete the scoring with his second score.
The backs may get the plaudits with their seven try salvo, but they would be grateful to the forward eight who stood up to their abrasive counterparts throughout the afternoon.