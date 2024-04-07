ABERAERON returned to winning ways on Saturday with a comprehensive 80-0 win against a St Davids side that has shown a welcome upturn in form this season.
Pleasant conditions were conducive to an open Admiral National League 3 West A game and the hosts took full advantage with a 12 try salvo, exploiting the open spaces with pace and guile.
Once again most of the points came from the backline, but an excellent start was very much down to the forwards with man of the match Osian Davies carrying well and this resulted in openings for prop Ceri Davies to gain a brace of tries and three for the season.
Despite battling at forward the Saints were unable to cope with Aberaeron's backline who exploited every opportunity with impressive centre Dafydd Llewelyn crossing three times and wing Dyfrig Dafis also weaving his way over the line.
Five successful conversions by co-centre Rhodri Jenkins completed a 40 point advantage at the break.
Despite several changes in personnel after the restart, it was very much the same with scores coming at regular intervals.
The Saints did show continued resilience but were unable to break down a resolute defence and were subjected to another onslaught of six tries.
Dafis took his second for an overall 10 for the campaign and fellow wing Mathew Harries added his name to the scoresheet.
Outside half Steffan Rees was next up scything through a gap in the defence and Harries also doubled his tally.
It was left to the forwards to conclude the afternoon's proceedings, firstly forcing the visitors to concede a penalty try and in the final minute hooker Sion Evans was on hand to gather a loose ball complete the scoring.
Jenkins added a further four conversions in what was an impressive display, and good preparation for tough games in the next two weeks.