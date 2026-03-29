Aberaeron 20 Carmarthen Athletic 24
ABERAERON were forced to settle for a losing bonus point as Carmarthen Athletic claimed victory at Parc Drefach — a result that sealed the visitors’ promotion from Division 2 West.
On a bright but windy afternoon, the league’s top two sides served up an entertaining contest for a large crowd. Athletic showed exactly why they lead the table, but Aberaeron pushed them throughout.
The first half was tight, with both defences on top and clear chances rare.
Aberaeron centre Rhodri Jenkins landed two penalties, either side of a try from visiting full‑back Zac Williams.
The Seagulls looked poised to edge into the break with a narrow lead, but Athletic struck with impressive accuracy just before the whistle, Williams crossing for his second to make it 6–12 at half-time.
The second period initially followed a similar pattern — strong collisions, committed defending and little between the sides. But the game swung Carmarthen’s way when Aberaeron lock Julian Roberts was shown a yellow card. With the extra space, Athletic punished the hosts ruthlessly, scoring two tries in ten minutes, one converted, to open up what looked like a decisive 6–24 advantage.
Instead of folding, Aberaeron responded superbly. Flanker Steffan “Bwtch” Jones powered over after a quick tap penalty, before Jenkins burst through for a converted try of his own, cutting the deficit to 20–24 and igniting belief around the ground.
With momentum behind them — and Athletic down to 14 men after a late yellow card — the Seagulls pushed hard for a winning score. But the visitors showed their championship credentials, defending fiercely and controlling possession in the closing stages.
Although disappointed, Aberaeron took an important bonus point. With four games remaining, they now know that four more points will secure promotion alongside Athletic — though they still face rivals also in the hunt.
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