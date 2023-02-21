Aberaeron 24 Haverfordwest 29
Admiral National League 3 West A
IT was sweet revenge for the Haverfordwest as they subjected Aberaeron to a third defeat of the season.
With ambitions of going top of the table at start of play, those dreams were thwarted in the first half as a powerful visiting eight paved the way for the eventual success despite a much improved performance for the hosts in the second half.
From the kick off poor defending gave Haverfordwest a head start and a try for Jon Mason and although a penalty from Rhodri Jenkins reduced the deficit more defensive frailties resulted in a second try for Andrew Williams for the visitors with Mikey Jones adding the conversion.
Aberaeron did respond briefly and a rare foray into opposition territory gave Hefin Williams the opening to cross the line with Jenkins adding the conversion.
Failure to gather from the restart subjected the Parc Drefach outfit to further pressure and they were undone with a penalty try to leave a nine point deficit at the break.
Things got worse after the restart as weak defence allowed scrum half Dan Eaton to extend the lead with Jones adding the conversion. This provided a wake up call and Aberaeron finally subjected the visitors to some desperate defence.
They were rewarded with a sniping effort from scrum half Gareth James, Jenkins again successful and an unlikely comeback was on the cards as a concerted effort with centre Gethin Jenkins belying his tender years threatening to break through the mid field finally brought reward as a rolling maul with backs adding weight resulted in Rhodri Jenkins rising with the ball.
A superb penalty from Jenkins from halfway brought the game to light and another from the same position which would have put his side ahead smacked the upright.
With Aberaeron now in the ascendancy, an unfortunate error, one of many for the afternoon gave Mikey Jones the opening to stroke over a penalty for the visitors, and despite a last gasp effort it was not to be and a real dampener on any promotion ambitions.
Despite the loss, Aberaeron will need to recoup and will the will undoubtedly have a say in the final reckonings.
On the plus side, prop Alex Danton made a welcome return to the side after a significant period on the sidelines, a boost for some tough games ahead.