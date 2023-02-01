ABERYSTWYTH’S Josh Hathaway will get his first start for England U20 when they take on Scotland this Friday at Twickenham Stoop for the Six Nations opener.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil joined Gloucester Rugby from the Scarlets back in November, joining the Premiership outfit's senior academy.
The Hartpury College student began his playing career with Aberystwyth RFC where he also represented Ceredigion Schools U15s before joining the Scarlets Rugby academy.
The 6ft, 13st 3lb full back has been selected to play on the wing by England U20 Men head coach Alan Dickens along with Tobias Elliott on the opposite flank, who also makes his first start.
Hathaway has previously played for Wales U20 and made his international debut against Italy in March last year.
England U20 fixtures:
Friday 3 February – England v Scotland – KO 19:00 GMT – Twickenham Stoop, London
Friday 10 February – England v Italy – KO 19:00 GMT – Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester
Friday 24 February – Wales v England – KO 19:15 GMT
Friday 10 March – England v France – KO 20:00 GMT – The Recreation Ground, Bath
Sunday 19 March – Ireland v England – KO 17:00 GMT