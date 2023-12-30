It was Tregaron's turn to visit Aberystwyth this year for the annual Boxing Day clash.
A decent crowd enjoyed a cracking game with Aberystwyth Athletic winning 18-10.
The clubs thanked Paul Tedaldi for reffing the match.
