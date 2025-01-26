Aberystwyth 38 Yr Hendy 29
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Hendy RFC 38 - 29 in their Admiral National League 1 West home match running in five tries to the visitors’ four.
Aberystwyth finished the stronger side and were deserved victors.
Aber's scrum was dominant and a much improved lineout provided good possession for their backs.
On a dry, sunny day at Vicarage Fields both sides played open expansive rugby, resulting in an exciting game for the spectators.
The visitors started quickly, pushing play close to Aber's try line.
Hendy knocked on, and Aber's solid defensive scrum and good clearance kick relieved pressure.
Sound lineout work by Aber on halfway allowed their backs to work the ball up to Hendy's 22 metre line and winger Harri Gwynn Jones broke through to score a try in the corner, excellently converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Hendy won the restart and set up rucks in Aber's 22 metres.
A penalty awarded to the visitorsl’ five metres out was quickly tapped and winger Thomas Harvard crossed for a try converted by Tyler Payne.
Aber were soon back in Hendy territory with clean scrum ball and a kick over the defence which was retrieved by centre Jac Jones who released winger Ben Lloyd Jones to score a try in the corner converted by Benjamin.
Both sides then traded points from long distance penalties in ideal kicking conditions.
The visitors exerted pressure with good box kicking and lineout work.
Hendy rucks close to Aber's try line saw play spread out to the wing and Harvard scoring a converted try.
Penalties against Aber resulted in the visitors kicking for a corner lineout five metres out from Aber's try line and Hendy's centre Rhys Harries scoring an unconverted try.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 17 Hendy 22.
Aber started the second half on the front foot, mauling possession from lineouts and disrupting the visitor's scrum possession.
Hendy missed a penalty from halfway and Aber were soon back deep in the visitor's half.
Aber won lineout ball well from a Hendy throw, and scrum half Charles Thomas used quick ball from rucks to cross for a try converted by Benjamin.
Hendy missed a penalty kick for points and play was cleared to halfway.
Quick work by Aber's centre Jac Jones disrupted Hendy's three-quarter move and his hack on nearly resulted in a home side try.
Play was now firmly back close to Hendy's try line, and a mistake from the base of a pressurised visitor's scrum allowed Aber's flanker Bryn Shepherd to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Hardly time to draw breath, before a break by Hendy from the restart resulted in their full back Miles Harris scoring a try he also converted.
A thoroughly entertaining match to which both sides fully contributed. Aber's scrum dominance and lineout work disrupted the visitor's possession.
Always looking to spread the ball wide, Aber's fitness and strength in the last quarter prevailed. Aber man of the match was Lee Evans.
Admiral National League 1 West results: Aberystwyth 38 Yr Hendy 29; Kidwelly 28 Pontarddulais 26; St Clears22 Burry Port 21; Tenby United 52 Waunarlwydd 12.
Admiral National League 1 West fixtures: Burry Port v Waunarlwydd; Penclawdd v Kidwelly; Pontarddulais v Aberystwyth; St Clears v Felinfoel; Yr Hendy v Tenby United