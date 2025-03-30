Aberystwyth RFC 81 Felinfoel RFC 5
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH beat Felinfoel 81-5 in their Admiral National League 1 West match at Cae Plascrug, and are now one bonus point win away from the Division title and gaining promotion. Aber completed a rout of Felinfoel running in 13 tries, writes Graham Harris.
On a wet and windy day on the West Wales Coast, Aber put on a display of confident flowing rugby in difficult conditions.
The home side were soon in command with ruck ball quickly spread out to the backs and a penalty kicked to the corner.
A good rolling maul released winger Harri Gwynn-Jones to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
From the restart Aber were back on the visitor's try line with penalty kicks to touch.
A maul by Aber's forwards saw hooker Iestyn Thomas cross for an unconverted try.
A break by Aber's backs set up rucks in Felinfoel's 22 metres and winger Ben Lloyd-Jones burst through the defensive line to score a converted try.
Felinfoel now started to exert some pressure in attack, tapping penalties and pushing deep into the home side's half.
Good defence by Aber resulted in a scrum on halfway and excellent link up play between forwards and backs allowed winger Harri Gwynn-Jones to score an unconverted try from 30 metres out.
A tapped Felinfoel penalty close to Aber's try line was intercepted by Aber's backs and centre Jac Jones ran in a converted try.
Aber were dominant in the loose, and a break by the forwards on halfway and an inside pass sent centre Carwyn Evans in for a try converted by Benjamin.
Just before half time another tapped penalty by Felinfoel close to Aber's try line was intercepted by Carwyn Evans who ran 80 metres to score an unconverted try.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 43 Felinfoel 0
Aber won early rucks in the second half and quick ball to the three-quarters saw Jac Jones break through from 30 metres out and score a converted try.
Straight from the restart Felinfoel kicked a penalty to the corner and a solid lineout take and rolling maul resulted in prop Ryan Davies scoring an unconverted try.
A clearing box kick from the visitors was well fielded by Aber and scrum half Charles Thomas broke free to set up rucks on the visitor's try line, Ioan Lewis crossing for a converted try.
Aber were winning the battle in the loose, and from rucks deep in their territory, Aber winger Ben Lloyd-Jones beat three defenders and sprinted 70 metres for a converted try.
Another Aber break in midfield and Tommy Sandford scored a solo unconverted try beating two defenders.
Aber forward dominance and pressure close to the visitor's try line allowed Lloyd Ellis-Jones to score an unconverted try.
The final score of the game was by Aber full back Dylan Benjamin, finishing off an Aber three-quarter move and converting his own try.
Aber's last home game of the season was a convincing, confident performance by a side full of talent, against struggling opposition, in front of a large home crowd.
Currently top of the table, Aber's last match of the season is away at Kidwelly. An away bonus point win will secure the Division title and promotion to Championship West.