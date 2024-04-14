IN a closely contested encounter at Cae Plascrug, Aberystwyth RFC narrowly lost to Kidwelly RFC 23 – 26 in Admiral National League Division One West, writes Graham Harris.
On an overcast day with soaking drizzle in the first half, Aber fielded the kick off and were soon pushing into the visitors’ half with good line breaks.
A penalty to Aber on the visitor’s 22 metres was converted into points by fly half Steffan Jac Jones.
Kidwelly began pressing hard deep into Aber territory, and a lineout and rolling maul saw their lock Westcott score a try converted by Smith.
Aber withstood Kidwelly pressure to hold play in midfield with good lineout work and rucking.
Likewise Kidwelly thwarted Aber attacks with clearing kicks to touch from penalties.
The scrums were evenly contested with no side dominant.
Aber’s lineout was working well and from a rolling maul the visitors infringed and were a player down from a yellow card.
Aber mauled the resulting lineout ball and scrum half Dylan Benjamin sniped an unconverted try.
Kidwelly missed a penalty attempt at goal and Aber cleared well.
The visitors kicked penalties to the corner and Westcott scored another unconverted try from a rolling maul.
After a tightly fought first half there were only four points between the teams.
Aber exerted territorial pressure on the visitors’ try line to begin the second half, but could not convert it into points.
Wayward wide passing after good ruck work or the ball being held up over the line allowed Kidwelly to clear.
Eventually, an Aber lineout and rolling maul 10 metres out resulted in Owain Bonsall crossing for an unconverted try to gain a narrow lead.
Against the run of play, penalties saw Kidwelly claw their way back deep into Aber territory, and Elks scored a converted try from good lineout ball.
Aber closed the gap with a penalty kick by Steffan Jac Jones.
From the restart, Kidwelly scrummaged a penalty 10 metres out from Aber’s try line and the visitor’s prop Gaines scored a converted try from the base of a ruck.
Aber kept fighting hard, and a break by their fly half Jones, quick passing in the loose, and flanker Iestyn Thomas crossed for a converted try.
Kidwelly kept the ball from the restart and a close game finished with no further scoring.
Final score: Aberystwyth 23 Kidwelly 26
A closely contested match that saw Aber unable to convert territorial pressure into points.
The young Aber team needs better decision-making in pressure situations which will come with experience.
Next game is at home again to Pontarddulais.