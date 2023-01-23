Aber opened their account when they won a maul in the visitors’ 22m from the restart. The ball was moved to the left where winger Ian Ellis ran hard and cut through for an unconverted try to close the deficit to 5 – 15. Shortly after Aber again worked the ball to the left for Ellis to run strongly. Unfortunately he was forced into touch a metre from the line. Crymych won the ensuing lineout and the ball was fed to their outside half. He put in a chip over the heads of Aber’s attackers; the ball was seized on by winger Evans who broke tackles and outsprinted the home side’s cover to run 80m to score his side’s third try. This went unconverted but their lead was now stretched to 5 – 20.