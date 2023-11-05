Burry Port decided to kick more but these were well fielded by Aber and play remained stuck in the mud between the two 22 metres with both sides rucking well. After gradually pushing play up to Aber’s 22 metre line, Burry Port rucked the ball towards the visitors’ try line and a quickly tapped penalty allowed Burry Port’s Luke Rudall to cross the line for a try converted by Lee Evans. Burry Port 10 Aberystwyth 8.