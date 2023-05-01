Aberystwyth Youths have won the Pembrokeshire Cup after a strong attacking and defensive display to beat Tenby Youth 52-10 at Pembroke RFC on Saturday.
The kick-off was brought forward giving Aber a very shortened preparation time compared with their opponents but this didn’t seem to affect the team at all as, from the start the Ceredigion side showed an appetite and passion for success in the cup competition having come second in the league.
From the kick-off Aber were dominant in every facet of the game as the forwards led the way with a strong performance in attacking and in defence.
It was this platform that enabled their skillful back line to demonstrate what they are capable of doing and it was not long before they opened their account as fly half Euros Lloyd gave a superbly timed pass that enabled center Rhys Willets-Jones to score under the posts. Lloyd’s conversion put Aber 7 - 0 ahead.
Aber’s brand of free-flowing rugby continued after the restart for winger Harri Gwynn Jones to score a superb try under the posts to give Lloyd another easy conversion giving his team a 14 - 0 lead.
The forwards were now fully dominant and provided their backs with a steady stream of clean possession.
They used this again to score their third try – a beauty by Harri Gwynn Jones on the wing to which Lloyd added the conversion to extend Aber’s lead to 21 – 0.
Aber closed the first half with another well worked try, this time by center Leo Davies again converted by Lloyd to close the scoring at 28 – 0 at the interval.
Aber’s camp were determined that the same level of commitment was necessary in the second half to ensure a victory. So they resumed with the same level of intensity.
But their opponents, Tenby Youth were not finalists for nothing and played a full part in what was an excellent game of rugby.
However, Aber’s performance was on a different level and it was fitting that their hard working forwards now got in on the try-scoring act as a reward for their efforts.
So it was from a powerful run by flanker Ellis Nickolas that he crossed to score to take their lead to 33 – 0.
The game resumed with Aber maintaining their fast, flowing brand of rugby and it culminated this time in winger Harri Gwyn Jones scoring his third try of the game and Lloyd adding the conversion to extend their lead to 40 – 0.
To their credit Tenby kept their resolve and were rewarded with an unconverted try after some close forward play.
Not to be outdone Aber struck back with Harri Gwynn Jones crossing for his fourth try of the game.
Another unconverted try from Tenby was answered with a well deserved try from outside half Euros Lloyd who added the conversion and closed a very entertaining and, for Aber and their followers, a very satisfying win by 52 – 10.