Gorseinon 20 Aberystwyth 17
Admiral National League 1 West
In a closely contested game Aberystwyth were unable to use their possession and field positions to good effect to gain sufficient points, and narrowly lost a game they should have won.
On an overcast day, with a strong wind blowing down the pitch , conditions underfoot were good for running rugby.
Gorseinon kicked off with the wind advantage behind them and despite good early rucking and lineout work by Aberystwyth, the hosts were quickly on the front foot pinning the visitors in their own half.
Clearing the ball in a strong head wind proved difficult and Aber had to rely on good early scrummaging to push Gorseinon back. The hosts eventually scored an interception try with their full back, D Rees, running clear from the half way line to open the scoring with a try converted by Jack Gronow.
The hosts were using the conditions well with territorial kicking and Aber were struggling to make any headway. The game was tightly fought for the next 10 minutes with both sides rucking and winning their own lineouts in midfield.
A deliberate knock on by Gorseinon resulted in a yellow card, but despite the extra man advantage, infringements cost Aber territory. A relieving kick was returned with interest by Austin Ellis-Jones breaking the line and a try saving tackle by the home full back prevented a score and the danger was cleared.
A penalty to Aber on half way was kicked to the Gorseinon 22m and good lineout work and rucking allowed Aber’s scrum half Charlie Thomas to chip over the defence and run on to his own kick to score a try under the posts, converted by Steff Rees to draw level at 7-7.
The restart had Aber pinned back in their 22m due to penalties conceded, and despite thwarting several Gorseinon lineouts the hosts gained the upper hand in the scrums.
From a host scrum 15 metres out from Aber’s line a quick pick up and blindside run by the home No 8 Jamie Evans resulted in a converted try to extend their lead to 14 Aber 7.
Aber had some control on the restart and tried to involve the backs but gave away a penalty five metres inside their half. With the help of the wind this was converted into three points to widen the margin to 17–7.
A period of closely-contested play in midfield resulted in neither side gaining further significant advantage up to half time. Aber were playing well but with loose play giving away possession, meant they had no rhythm to their play.
In the second half Aber were playing with the wind and immediately put pressure on the hosts 22m and tried to move the ball along the back line. A knock on resulted in a relieving kick by the hosts to deep in Aber’s half where Aber’s full back Ian Thomas fielded the kick and with strong direct running returned the ball to the hosts 22m and released a perfectly timed pass to allow Austin Ellis- Jones to score a converted try in the corner. 17–14.
From the kick off a series of penalties conceded by the visitors allowed Gorseinon’s Jack Gronow to get within range and extend their lead with a converted penalty to 20-14.
A period of closely contested rucks and scrums around halfway eventually resulted in Aber putting concerted effort on the hosts in their 22m. Despite resolute defence by Gorsenion a penalty in front of the posts was converted into points by Aber to close the scoring at 20-17.
Aber put pressure on from the restart but errors were cost them possession and territory and with 10 minutes to go they were defending their line.
Aber’s defence held firm and with good carries by the forwards managed to get play back into Gorseinon’s half and a break out by the Aber backs nearly resulted in a burst away try but for a try saving tackle 5m out and the ball cleared by Gorseinon following a penalty decision against Aber for offside.
Further penalties conceded by Aber put the hosts on the attack. With minutes remaining Aber were running the ball from their 22m and pushing for one final effort, but despite gaining territory and ending the game camped on the hosts try line there was no final reward.
A frustrating game for Aber who could not convert pressure into points and ultimately ending in disappointment. There were some very good Aber performances and some good moves, but too many errors and penalties conceded.
Final score: Gorseinon 20 Aber 17. Losing Bonus Point the only reward.
Report by Graham Harris