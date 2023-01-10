In difficult playing conditions – cold, wet, windy and overcast – Aberystwyth made heavy weather of gaining a battling 15-15 draw in an Admiral National League 1 West game they probably should have won on the balance of play.
Hosts Wanderers kicked off and the two sides exchanged kicks to test the windy conditions, Aberystwyth mauled and rucked well as play remained between the two teams’ 22m lines.
Aber had a dominant scrum throughout the game and despite winning scrum penalties could not assert pressure in resulting lineouts and gave away penalties through ill-discipline.
There was no flow to play by either side initially due to numerous penalties and handling errors caused by the difficult conditions. The hosts were awarded a penalty just inside their half that they failed to convert into points despite wind advantage.
From the 22m drop out they gained possession and chipped cross field to pin Aber back near their goal line. A knock on by the visitors resulted in a scrum and a flowing move along the home side’s back line led to a try in the corner. A fine conversion put the hosts ahead by 7-0.
Good Aber scrummaging and rucking on the restart pinned the home side back to their 22m line but again penalties against Aber allowed the hosts to clear and take the game deep into Aber’s half. Good lineout work and rucking brought an Aber penalty which cleared the ball to half way and from the lineout and a move along the backs Aber’s Iestyn Thomas broke through for an excellent solo try from 40 metres out beating two defenders. The try was not converted but Aber were on the scoresheet at 7-5.
From the second half restart both sides contested possession in midfield with Aber finally being awarded a penalty 30 metres out in front of the posts and Steff Rees slotted home for three points to take a 7-8 lead.
Unfortunately penalties cost Aber field position from the restart and took the hosts up to 30 metres from the Aber try line and a further penalty in front of the posts allowed them to regain the lead at 10-8. Aber managed to put pressure on from scrums and scrum penalties and a move along the backs pinned the hosts back on their try line with Will Caron Lewis crossing the line for a try in the corner which was excellently converted by Steff Rees from wide out on the touchline. Aber were back in front at 10-15.
Aber’s continued generosity with penalties meant that they were being pinned close to their line. Poor discipline was making it hard work for them. The Wanderers tried desperately to get back on level terms and Aber did not handle the remainder of the match well, trying to run out of their 22m instead of clearing down field. The hosts kept pressing in the dying minutes and penalties conceded by the visitors enabled the Wanderers to work their way to a lineout five metres from Aber’s line to score a try in the corner from a rolling maul. Fortunately for Aber the conversion failed so the game ended as a 15-15 draw.
A hard fought game, played in difficult conditions, but, with better game management Aber could have held on and not have put themselves in a position to be hanging on for a draw in the end.