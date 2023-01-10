Aber’s continued generosity with penalties meant that they were being pinned close to their line. Poor discipline was making it hard work for them. The Wanderers tried desperately to get back on level terms and Aber did not handle the remainder of the match well, trying to run out of their 22m instead of clearing down field. The hosts kept pressing in the dying minutes and penalties conceded by the visitors enabled the Wanderers to work their way to a lineout five metres from Aber’s line to score a try in the corner from a rolling maul. Fortunately for Aber the conversion failed so the game ended as a 15-15 draw.