Aberystwyth Youth travelled to Whitland in confident mood for the quarter final of the Pembrokeshire Youth Cup on Saturday having recently despatched their opponents comfortably at home in a league match.
But, as often happens in cup ties, league form went out of the window in a tough cup game which Aber eventually won 12-7.
Aber faced a strong wind in the first half and the hosts made full use of it to put Aber under pressure from the start.
The visitors’ defence was severely tested as Whitland used their big pack and efficient backs to launch repeated attacks against a resolute Aber defence.
The visitors had opportunities of their own but they put pressure on themselves as they failed to read the conditions well enough to convert these chances into points.
Eventually, as the first half drew to a close, Whitland scored a converted try to lead 7- 0 at the interval.
After the break, Aber came out with fresh determination and put the hosts under pressure with some good interlinking play between forwards and backs.
This style of rugby soon created gaps and when outside half Gwion Hefin spotted one he shot through it to score under the posts.
Unfortunately, the referee had spotted some obstruction leading up to the move and disallowed the try.
Undeterred, Aber went back on the attack and it was entirely with the run of play that Gerwyn Jones crossed for their first try which was converted by Gwion Hefin to draw his side level at 7 – 7.
Whitland went back on the offensive but this Aber side does not give up and they withstood the hosts’ pressure with sound defending.
When Aber retaliated their effort resulted in a try by the powerful Mason Lees. This went unconverted but, with 15 minutes left to play, Aber had their noses in front.
During this time both sides had chances but both defences held firm and when the final whistle was blown to close an excellent match Aber had succeeded in winning their way into the semi-final.