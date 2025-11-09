ABERYSTWYTH RFC narrowly beat Glynneath RFC 32 - 29 in Saturday's WRU Admiral National Championship West away match, writes Graham Harris.
In a game when possession and dominance swung from one team to a the other throughout, Aber won a nail-biting finish with the last kick of the game. This was a much needed win for Aber after losing their last three consecutive away league matches.
Aber got off to a flying start and play was quickly deep in the home side's 22 metres following breaks by their three-quarters. Good work in the rucks resulted in Aber's Lewis Ellis-Jones crossing for a try converted by Steffan Jac Jones.
Glynneath then got a foot-hold in the game due to penalties against the visitors, but Aber's defence close to their try line was solid. Aber stole possession from the attacking home side deep in their half, and a break the length of the pitch by Aber's backs resulted in a penalty in front of Glynneath's posts, converted into points by Jones.
Aber were conceding too many penalties and were soon pinned back on their try line. Glynneath’s dominant scrum in the first half forced the awarding of a penalty try.
Glynneath attempted to clear their lines following concerted pressure by the visitor's, but Aber's backs were dominant and moved the ball swiftly to full back Tommy Sandford who scored an unconverted try.
More penalties for the home side resulted in play remaining deep in Aber's half. Good Aber defence, and an improving scrum performance, prevented any scoring. The pressure eventually told though, and lineouts and a maul 5 metres from Aber's try line saw Glynneath's number 8 Kevin Bowen score a converted try.
Half time score: Glynneath 14 Aberystwyth 22
Glynneath came out strongly in the second half and mauled possession from a line out 5 metres from Aber's try line with the pack scoring an unconverted try in the corner.
The home side now put concerted pressure on Aber's try line, but the the visitor's defence held firm, clearing to touch.
A line out on half way was won by Aber and an incisive three-quarter move allowed Ben Jones to score a second try converted by Steffan Jac Jones.
Aber's scrum was performing very well now, and play was soon deep in the home side's half, but Aber could not convert chances into points.
Glynneath's line out was solid and more penalties against Aber yielded territory.
A penalty to Glynneath was tapped, and from a loose ball from the resulting rucks close to Aber's try line, Dylan Francis scored a converted try.
Tension was rising as the home side pushed play into Aber's territory. A penalty to Glynneath in front of the posts was converted into points to level the scores. The last action of the game was Glynneath conceding a penalty 35 metres out which Aber's Steffan Jac Jones slotted over with the last kick of the match for the win.
Final Score: Glynneath 29 Aberystwyth 32
A thrilling and breath-taking game, with drama to the last minute. A much needed win for Aber with an excellent performance by the pack and backs - a great all-round team effort.
Results: Glynneath 29 Aberystwyth 32; Gowerton 17 Ammanford 10; Tata Steel 33 Kenfig Hill 23; Tondu 20 Bonymaen 12; Trebanos 19 Dunvant 14.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.