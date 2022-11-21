Aberystwyth’s Josh Hathaway shows ‘dazzling feet’ in Gloucester win
Subscribe newsletter
ABERYSTWYTH’S Josh Hathaway received rave reviews for his performance for new club Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil was influential in his side’s 38-31 bonus-point win in their pool fixture with Bristol Bears.
Having joined the Cherry & White’s senior Academy earlier this month, the 6ft, 13st 3lb full back caught the eye during a dominant display by the young Gloucester Rugby side that saw them top pool one and score six tries.
Hartpury College student Josh was given an eight out of 10 by Gloucester Live who went on to say: “A confident performance under the high ball for the newly signed Welsh youngster, but without doubt the full-back’s biggest weapon is his footwork.
“There were countless occasions where he beat the first defender on a kick-chase with some dazzling feet in close quarters, setting his team up in some great attacking positions. Brilliant last-ditch defence to get a hand in the way of Bristol’s attack that looked destined for the line on the hour mark. Very impressive.”
Josh is the latest in a long line of Hartpury students to sign for the Cherry & Whites, following in the footsteps of the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit and England’s Jonny May.
Josh wore a Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth sock on Saturday as the players took to the field wearing home club socks to shine the spotlight on community rugby and inspire the next generation of local talent.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |