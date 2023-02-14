Aberystywth Under 11s and Under 13s have joined the club's Under 12s, Under 14s and Under 15s in the semi finals of the Pembrokeshire Cup.
The Under 11s travelled south on Sunday for a quarter final clash with Pembroke Dock.
Aber started the game well, dominating possession and pressuring the Dock into mistakes with some fierce tackling.
This resulted in Joey Cann pouncing on a loose ball to register the first try.
Following this Oliver Rodden scored his first try collecting a pass on half way he burst through the defence and charged clear on an unstoppable run to the line.
The Dock pulled one back on the stroke of half time to make it 10-5 half time.
Aber started the second half well with half backs Ted Jones and Sion Raeburn directing the play.
It was Jones who struck next, spotting a gap in the defence he darted through to make it 15-5 to Aber.
Aber continued their dominance especially at the breakdown with player of the match Tudur Jones completed several turnovers.
In the final quarter Aberystwyth put the game to bed with further tries from Rhys Mleczek and Osian Jones to ensure they’re in the pot for the semi final draw.
The Under 13s beat visitors Milford Haven 37-7 playing fine open rugby with strong running, power and pace.
The Milford Haven defence struggled to contain Aberystwyth, who led 22-0 at halftime.
In the second half with fresh legs coming on, everyone played their part, finishing the game as well as they started.
A great atmosphere at the club, on a fine dry day. Thank you to all those who came to support our players.