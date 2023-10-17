Bae Ceredigion Dolphins Under 16 took a small squad to Lampeter for their first matrix game of the season on Friday.
Despite a brave performance, a large, well-drilled Teifi Timberwolves squad secured a comfortable victory.
Bae Ceredigion Dolphins welcomed Y Wiberod, Teifi Timberwolves and Mid Wales Kites to Plascrug avenue on Sunday for the region's first Transition Day for the under 14s and under 12s girls' hub teams.
The sun shone on what was a busy afternoon on Plascrug fields with the under 14s playing three games each and the under 12s playing Teifi Timberwolves twice.
The organisers thanked the traveling teams, coaches and parents for attending and Aberystwyth RFC for hosting.