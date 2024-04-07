ABERYSTWYTH put in a strong away performance at promotion-seeking Gorseinon in a closely contested Admiral National League Division One West match which was won 18-6 by the home side. Gorseinon’s last home match and the host’s put on a party atmosphere, nearly spoiled by Aber.
On a bright sunny day, with Storm Kathleen producing an unpredictable and very blustery cross-wind, Aber battled away in a close and exciting match.
Aber kicked off and kept the game tight for the first 15 minutes with excellent scrummaging and rucking.
Lineouts were difficult for both sides and neither team dominated play.
Gorseinon pushed play into the visitor’s half from penalty kicks to touch, but Aber’s defence held firm.
A Gorseinon penalty in front of the posts 22 metres out was converted by Gronow.
Aber’s scrum was providing a good platform and tight work in the loose on their 10 metre line, quick ball out wide for Aber’s Ben Jones to power through for an excellent 60 metre solo run to score an unconverted try.
Gorseinon now pressed hard to gain territory and play was pushed close to the Aber line but the ball was held up.
Aber cleared with very good defensive kicks by Dylan Benjamin in difficult conditions, a 50:22 kick being outstanding.
Good lineout work and rucking by the visitors close to the hosts try line resulted in the ball being held up and Gorseinon clearing downfield from the goal line drop out.
Half time score: Gorseinon 3 Aberystwyth 5.
The second half was closely contested in all quarters, and a penalty to Gorseinon 30 metres out in front of the posts was converted to edge the home side in front.
Aber responded well and penalties put them deep in Gorseinon’s half.
A scrum penalty to Aber was converted into points by Benjamin – Aber back in the lead.
Aber pressed close again but solid defence by the home side saw play cleared deep into Aber’s 22 metres.
A penalty to the hosts was converted into three points to put them one point ahead.
Penalties to Gorseinon carried play up to Aber’s try line and eventually Gorseinon’s Stone crossed for a converted try.
Aber had an opportunity to reduce the deficit with the final penalty kick of the game, but the wind prevailed.
Final score: Gorseinon 16 Aberystwyth 8.
An excellent game to watch. A good rousing all round team effort by Aber. Notable performances for Aber in the pack and loose by Guto Jones, Tomos Jenkins, Iestyn Thomas and Steffan Rattray.
The next Aber home game is Kidwelly and it should be an entertaining open game after the match at Kidwelly last month