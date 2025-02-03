Aberaeron 76 Amman Utd 14
Admiral National League 3 West
AFTER a narrow victory at Glanaman in November, Aberaeron were expecting another tough encounter, writes Parry Evans.
And so it was for the opening minutes with determined defence by the visitors.
Unfortunately for them, Aberaeron soon displayed the form that has brought so much success this year, and Amman had little answer to the expansive display from forward and backs alike.
The front eight provided plentiful supply and the back row of Bobby Jones, Bruce Gaskell and Osian Davies were effective in setting up the platform for the backs to exploit.
Scrum half Dafydd Llewelyn was the first to benefit with a typical try, soon followed with a second by half back partner Steffan Rees.
Centre Rhodri Jenkins added the extras in what were four first half conversions.
Five tries followed in the closing minutes of the period, Llewelyn getting a second and centre Rhys Jones and full back Jac Crompton adding their names to the scoreline.
The forwards were also in the mix with impressive props Fin Webb and Ceri Davies with tries apiece adding to the 43 point advantage at the break.
Crompton was on the mark again after the restart but a more determined Amman broke through with a converted try.
Any further hope however soon diminished as the flood gates opened again, flanker Davies getting just reward for his man of the match display.
Fellow flanker Gaskell opened his account and prop Ceri Davies added his second before Crompton completed his hat-trick.
Jenkins added a further four conversions but Amman did have a final say with a second converted try.
The result sets up a perfect platform for the top-of-the-table clash with leaders Tumble in two weeks.
There is the small matter of the Pembs Cup in between with the Seagulls travelling to Whitland next Saturday, KO 12.30pm.